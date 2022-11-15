Man who pointed gun at Saskatoon police has charges stayed

Charges have been stayed for a man who pointed a gun at police in Saskatoon earlier this year.

Rolfe Herman, 32, was arrested in late March after escaping police by running into Confederation Mall.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said Herman was wanted in relation to an incident that prompted an officer to fire a weapon while conducting a traffic stop in the 3200 block of 33rd Street.

Police said Herman got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at police. When an officer fired at him, he took off into the mall.

Herman was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and forcible confinement prior to the Confederation Mall incident.