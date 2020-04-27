SASKATOON -- A 27-year-old woman is in custody and a 37-year-old man is wanted by police in connection to numerous alleged break and enters and thefts from vehicles at St. Paul’s Hospital.

The woman was arrested by an officer who was responding to a complaint about a theft from a vehicle on April 23 in the 1700 block of 20th Street West, Saskatoon Police Service said in news release.

The officer spotted a woman nearby matching the suspects description. She was found to be in possession of identification documents taken in the thefts, police say

The incidents have been under investigation by the SPS Break and Enter Unit.

Both the man and woman are facing charges of break and enter, theft and fraud.