Saskatoon police are looking for a man wanted on drug charges who allegedly fled from a car crash Thursday in which two people were taken to hospital.

On Thursday around 5:50 p.m., members of the Guns and Gangs Unit were looking for Jeffrey Tkatchuck, 32, who had an outstanding warrant for arrest after failing to appear in court earlier that day, police said in a news release.

Officers observed Tkatchuck driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 300 block of 11th Street East. He refused to stop, then disobeyed a stop sign at Victoria Avenue and 11th Street and narrowly missed being hit by a vehicle, police say.

Given the concern for public safety the officers discontinued the traffic stop.

The SUV later crashed with a Honda CR-V at the intersection of Eastlake Avenue and Eighth Street East, police say. A 75-year-old female driver and a 77-year-old male passenger were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Tkatchuck is then alleged to have fled the scene on foot.

He has a warrant for his arrest for failing to attend court on charges that include possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking stemming from a drug investigation last year.

He is described as five-foot-eight and 150 pounds with with green eyes and short brown hair.