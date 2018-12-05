Man wanted on child luring, drug charges turns himself in
Alexander Tokaryk is described as six feet tall, 275 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. (Courtesy Saskatoon Police Services)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 12:37PM CST
A 24-year-old man wanted by police in connection to a child luring and drug trafficking investigation is in police custody.
Police had been looking or Alexander Tokaryk, charging him with child luring and drug offences.
In April, officers started investigating after a man was contacting teenaged girls through social media promising drugs and money in exchange for sexual favours.
Tokaryk has turned himself into police.