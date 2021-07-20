SASKATOON -- Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a Prince Albert homicide was arrested in Nunvaut.

Corey Clark, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Natasha Ross on May 24. Her body was found at a home in the 2900 block of Fourth Avenue West.

Clark was arrested by Baker Lake RCMP in Nunavut on Thursday, according to a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) news release.

He was remanded into custody following a bail hearing, PAPS said.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Clark's arrest on July 12.

He was initially believed to be between Prince Albert and the La Ronge area.

Clark was scheduled to make his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Tuesday.

PAPS thanked the public and Nunavut RCMP for assistance in locating Clark.