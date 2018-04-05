Man wanted in sexual assault in Alta. may be in Saskatoon area
Police sketch of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Fort McMurray, Alta. in 2017.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 9:24AM CST
Police are searching for a sexual assault suspect who they believe may be in the Saskatoon area.
The man is a suspect in an assault that happened in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Nov. 25, 2017.
A woman was assaulted in her home by a man she didn’t know. Police say she had invited the man in, as there was no sign of forced entry. They also say it was not a random attack.
The suspect is described as white, between 27 and 30-years-old, 5’5 to 5’8 in height, with a muscular build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
