Saskatoon police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the aggravated assault of an 11-month-old child.

The 30-year-old, Andrew Paul Chatsis, who often goes by Andrew Cuthand, is described as six-feet tall and slim, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police. He has a scar above his left eyebrow and a scar on his left forearm.

Few other details have been made available, but police said in a news release the alleged incident occurred April 5 on the 100 block of Avenue U South.

Anyone with information on Chatsis is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.