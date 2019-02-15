

CTV Saskatoon





Darren Letal says his back yard is a scary place to be after shots were fired into his Pleasant Hill home Thursday afternoon.

“Inside the house, we’re okay because we have the dogs. We’re terrified to let the dogs out in the backyard,” he told CTV Saskatoon.

He let his dogs into the yard when they returned home around 4:30 p.m. Security footage would later show that when they let the dogs back inside, two youths came into the yard.

“We heard banging on the door and our dogs started barking.”

His spouse went to the door and opened it – and Letal heard what sounded like gravel.

“Apparently it was a shotgun being shot at the house, and they also had a handgun and they shot into the house, through a window, into our bathroom,” he said.

The called the police and within 90 seconds the youths were caught, he said.

Two Saskatoon boys, ages 12 and 14, have been charged with several gun-related offences, police said in a news release. Officers recovered two guns.

Investigators determined several shots were fired from outside the house, with several striking the house and at least two bullets penetrating walls and travelling into the interior of the home.

No one was hurt.

Detectives continue to work to establish a motive, and how the boys obtained the guns, both of which had been modified making them prohibited weapons.

Police believe the incident was not random.