SASKATOON -- A 32-year-old male has been taken into Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) custody following a reported 911 call from a home in the 900 block of 15th St E.

Upon arrival at the home, officers determined the male to be in breach of his court conditions, SPS said in a news release.

When they tried to take the man into custody, he fought with police and attempted to disarm one of the officers of their Taser, SPS said.

The officer used his Taser and the man was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

The man has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer, and two counts of breach of release order.

As is standard practice when a Taser is used by SPS, the incident will be reviewed by police.