SASKATOON -- A man was Tasered Thursday afternoon after he allegedly tried to grab an officer out of a police cruiser.

Around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man grabbing a woman and trying to force her into a vehicle on 33rd Street near Circle Drive, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

The man laid down on Circle Drive before getting up and approaching an SPS vehicle, opening the door and attempting to grab an officer inside, police said.

The man was then Tasered and taken into custody, police said.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment relating to his behaviour, police said.

Police believe the man was under the influence of an intoxicant.

The man and the woman are known to each other, according to police.

The 25-year-old is charged with assaulting a police officer and assault.