A taser was used to detain a 28-year-old man after he assaulted a police officer on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2100 blk. of St. Cecelia Ave. after a report of a suspicious man. When they arrived on scene the man became agitated and aggressive towards the officer.

The officer used the taser on the man and took him into custody.

After medical checks the man was determined to be physically alright, and was taken to SPS detention. The incident will be reviewed according to police policies.

The man will see the Justice of the Peace.