SASKATOON -- A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a single vehicle crash at Spadina Crescent and Avenue A, according to a press release from police.

A 61-year-old man was the lone occupant of the vehicle and it is believed he suffered a medical emergency, police said.

Traffic restrictions were in place on Spadina Cresent between Avenue A and Avenue B for most of Saturday and have since been lifted.

The lower pedestrian trail was also closed off while the damaged car was removed.

The Saskatoon Police Collision Analyst Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.