Man taken to hospital following vehicle-cyclist crash in Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, June 8, 2021 11:27AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, June 8, 2021 1:15PM CST
Saskatoon police are investigating a vehicle-cyclist crash at 19th Street West and Avenue G South. (Shawn Churchill/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating a vehicle-cyclist crash at 19th Street West and Avenue G South.
The crash happened Tuesday morning. One man transported to hospital with undetermined injuries, police said in a news release.
Traffic restrictions have been lifted.