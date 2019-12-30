SASKATOON -- Battlefords RCMP responded to a complaint of uttering threats at the Frontier Mall in North Battleford on Sunday afternoon.

A 48-year-old man was threatening to kill someone and was then threatening to kill other members of the public, police said in a news release.

Mall security were able to contain him and talk with him in order to keep the situation from escalating until RCMP arrived.

Officers arrived with pistols drawn but were able to de-escalate the situation, RCMP say. The man was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act.

No one was hurt.

Anyone present at the mall during the incident who hasn’t yet spoken to RCMP is asked to contact the detachment.