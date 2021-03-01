Advertisement
Man taken into custody after police surround Saskatoon apartment building
Saskatoon police are pictured at Avenue W on March 1, 2021. (Dan Shingoose/CTV Saskatoon)
Share:
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they took a male into custody after surrounding an apartment building in the city's Massey Place neighbourhood late Monday morning.
Around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a reported break and enter in progress at an apartment building in the 1100 block of Avenue W North, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
After police arrived, "several people" exited a suite in the building with the exception of one man who refused, SPS said.
Around a dozen SPS vehicles were on scene.
At one point an officer could be seen breaking a window and firing non-lethal "pepperball" rounds into the apartment unit.
Officers could bee seen entering the unit where a man appeared to have barricaded himself inside a room.
The male exited the suite around 2:30 p.m. and was taken into custody, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
Traffic restrictions have been lifted.
With files from Dan Shingoose.