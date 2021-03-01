SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they took a male into custody after surrounding an apartment building in the city's Massey Place neighbourhood late Monday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a reported break and enter in progress at an apartment building in the 1100 block of Avenue W North, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

After police arrived, "several people" exited a suite in the building with the exception of one man who refused, SPS said.

Around a dozen SPS vehicles were on scene.

At one point an officer could be seen breaking a window and firing non-lethal "pepperball" rounds into the apartment unit.

Officers could bee seen entering the unit where a man appeared to have barricaded himself inside a room.

The male exited the suite around 2:30 p.m. and was taken into custody, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic restrictions have been lifted.

With files from Dan Shingoose.