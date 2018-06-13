

CTV Saskatoon





A man is in custody after Saskatoon police say he damaged a city grader and charged at a street sweeper before eventually barricading himself inside his home in the Holliston area for roughly eight hours.

Police first responded to the incident at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The 46-year-old man reportedly threw something — what police say appeared to be an incendiary device — at the grader and then tried to damage the grader with a baseball bat.

It’s unclear if the grader started on fire, but police said in a news release the grader’s operator fled the scene unharmed.

The man, a short time later, then ran at a street sweeper that was called to clear the debris from the grader damage, but he stopped and fled when he saw police.

He was barricaded inside the home on Hilliard Street from at least 3 p.m. until about 11 p.m., when he was taken into custody.

Officers did not know on Thursday if the man was in possession of any weapons, but tactical unit officers, crisis negotiators, police dogs, patrol officers and firefighters were called to the scene.

The public was asked to avoid the area as emergency crews responded.