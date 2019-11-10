

CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- A man was arrested after leading police on a chase after he was suspected of transporting two stolen snowmobiles.

Police responded to the Brighton neighbourhood after a report of a truck towing two stolen snowmobiles around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the suspect did not stop the truck.

Police then followed him heading east on highway 5. Eventually stop sticks were deployed around the 8 St. extension, which disabled several of the truck’s tires.

The suspect then got out of the truck and fled on foot. The K9 unit was called and police were able to detain the 47-year-old man. He was bitten by a dog during the arrest.

He is facing charges of dangerous driving, evading police, two counts of possession of stolen property valued over $5,000, failing to comply with a court order. He has several warrants from the RCMP.

He will see a justice of the peace.