

CTV Saskatoon





A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Prince Albert on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 700 block of 12th Street West around 3:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who had been shot, police said in a news release.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition has stabilized and he remains in hospital.

No arrests have been made, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.