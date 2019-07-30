

CTV Saskatoon





A 32-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries following a four-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at 19th Street West and Avenue F South, Saskatoon police say.

Another man and a woman, are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital.

One vehicle involved may have disobeyed a stop sign at a high rate of speed, causing a second vehicle to collide with it, police say. Two other vehicles were also struck following the initial crash, police say.

Members of Saskatoon Fire Department extricated one of the victims.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel in the area until the scene is cleared, police say.