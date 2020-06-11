Advertisement
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle: Saskatoon police
Published Thursday, June 11, 2020 6:35PM CST
SASKATOON -- A 29-year-old man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle while walking his bike on a marked crosswalk, police say.
The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Stonebridge Boulevard and Cope Crescent, police said in a news release.
The driver of the vehicle remained at scene, police say.
Traffic restrictions are in place.