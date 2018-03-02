Man suffers gunshot wound during robbery
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 5:41AM CST
Saskatoon Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at around 11pm Thursday evening, which occurred in the 1600 block of 22nd street west.
A man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, and was in stable condition. He was transported to Royal University Hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crimestoppers.
