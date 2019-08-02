

CTV Saskatoon





A man suffered a gunshot wound in his foot after someone shot at a home in the Town of Battleford early Friday morning.

The RCMP says officers were called to the 300 block of 28th Street around 12:30 a.m. after reports of someone shooting at a home in the area. A man in his early 20s was in the front yard and had been shot in the foot, the RCMP said in a news release.

He was taken to Battlefords Union Hospital for treatment of his wound, which the RCMP says is non-life-threatening. No one else is injured.

Police say they are investigating the incident, adding the people in the home are known to each other. Charges are pending, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.