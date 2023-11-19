SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Man still at large following armed robbery of Saskatoon liquor store

    A Saskatoon woman was arrested early Friday morning and a man is still at large following an armed liquor store robbery.

    Police say the robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday at a liquor store in the 400 block of Confederation Drive.

    A man and woman entered the store and loaded a bag with several bottles of alcohol. According to a Saskatoon police news release, one of the suspects produced a firearm when an employee confronted them.

    No one was hurt in the incident.

    Later that night, around 1:30 a.m., police said patrol officers saw a woman who matched the description of the woman involved in the armed robbery and later made an arrest.

    Officers found alcohol in her possession but no weapon.

    The 27-year-old woman was charged with armed robbery and failing to comply with court conditions.

    The male suspect is still being sought by police.

