

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they are searching for a person believed to be responsible for a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., patrol members were dispatched to a house in the 200 block of Avenue J North for a report of an injured person.

Upon arrival, police found a 55-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said in a news release.

Medavie Health Services took him to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

It was reported to officers that the man was assaulted in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 900 block of 22nd Street West earlier in the evening.

No suspect description is available but only one suspect is believed to be responsible for the assault.