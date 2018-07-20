

CTV Saskatoon





A 30-year-old man is in serious condition after a stabbing on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Arlington Avenue around 7 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the Royal University Hospital.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.