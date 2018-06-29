Man stabbed in back during overnight altercation
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 8:13AM CST
A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the back early Friday morning after an attempted robbery.
The victim was walking on Second Avenue near 21st Street around 1:45 a.m. when a woman called him over to an alleyway. Police say he was attacked by three men when he entered the alley.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the three men were Indigenous, in their early 20s, about 5’6”-5’8” with dark clothing.
The woman is described as being in her mid 20s with a slender build and dark clothing.
All four suspects are currently on the loose.
Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.