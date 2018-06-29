

CTV Saskatoon





A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the back early Friday morning after an attempted robbery.

The victim was walking on Second Avenue near 21st Street around 1:45 a.m. when a woman called him over to an alleyway. Police say he was attacked by three men when he entered the alley.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the three men were Indigenous, in their early 20s, about 5’6”-5’8” with dark clothing.

The woman is described as being in her mid 20s with a slender build and dark clothing.

All four suspects are currently on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.