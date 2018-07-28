Man stabbed in attempted bike robbery
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 11:09AM CST
Last Updated Saturday, July 28, 2018 11:35AM CST
A 36-year old man was stabbed in an attempted bike robbery near 20th Street and Avenue L just before midnight on Friday , according to a police media release.
Police say an unidentified suspect or suspects tried to steal the victim’s bike, and when he refused to give it to them, stabbed him in the back.
The victim is in stable condition in hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.