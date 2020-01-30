Saskatoon Police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of 19th street west.

Police say a man was approached by a woman and three other men who tried to force the victim into an alley. He was punched as he resisted and slashed with a “sharp edged weapon” according to a new release from police.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

There is no description of the suspects and Saskatoon Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them or Crime Stoppers.