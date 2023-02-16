Man stabbed during Saskatoon robbery

A man was stabbed during a robbery Wednesday evening, according to police.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. around Avenue R South and 21st Street, a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release said.

A 45-year-old man was walking in the area when he was approached by two individuals who had a knife, police said. The pair demanded the man hand over his belongings, according to police.

“A brief struggle ensued and the man was stabbed several times resulting in non-life-threatening injuries,” the release said.

SPS said the victim did not know the suspects.

Police said the investigation was continuing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.