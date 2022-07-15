Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad

A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.

Joshua Peters is being remembered as a loving father and "a fierce advocate and cheerleader" for his kids, an obituary notice said.

He was killed in an apparent homicide-suicide on July 8.

Justin Heimbecker, the 46-year-old man who police believe shot Peters was later found dead in a home following a fire. The two men were known to each other according to police.

The incident led to a lockdown in the community and a pair of dangerous person alerts as police worked to confirmHeimbecker's location.

According to the Dalmeny Funeral Home obituary notice, Peters grew up in Langham and later chose to raise his own family in the town.

Joshua Peters was killed on July 8 in an apparent homicide-suicide in Langham, Sask. (Facebook/Elephant Seal)

The Dalmeny Funeral Home obituary notice describes Peters as a "wonderfully fun parent" who loved the outdoors and as someone who was passionate about music.

"Josh was a gifted musician who was deeply connected with the music scene in Saskatoon and involved with several musical projects throughout his life," the notice said.

"He loved all creative endeavours, but especially loved composing lyrics."

Members of Peter's band Elephant Seal said he was "a source of endless love, affection, gentleness, and generosity."

"He was a cherished brother and friend, first and foremost and he lavished us with love. No one made us feel like rockstars like he did," a message shared on social media said.

"We share this pain with his family, his friends, and really anybody who ever met him."

A funeral service for Peters was scheduled for Friday afternoon in Saskatoon.

--With files from Keenan Sorokan