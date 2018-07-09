

CTV Saskatoon





A Battlefords man is in hospital in Saskatoon after a shooting early Saturday morning.

The man originally went to the Battlefords Union Hospital around 2:30 a.m. with a serious injury from a small calibre gun.

Shortly afterwards, police received a report of a shooting in the Winder Crescent apartment block.

Police determined that a person known to the victim had fired a gun inside the apartment.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with discharge of a firearm with intent, discharge of a firearm while being reckless, aggravated assault, possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a restricted firearm while prohibited, and possession of weapons contrary to a prohibition order.

He is scheduled to appear in Battleford Provincial Court on Monday to answer to the charges.

The victim was transferred to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon where he is now recovering.