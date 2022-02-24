Man shot by Saskatoon officer released from hospital, now in police custody

Saskatoon police chief Troy Cooper has released more details regarding an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.

"Our officers are often called to unpredictable, dynamic situations where they must rely on their extensive training and make split-second judgments,” he said in a news release.

"It is fortunate that there was no physical injury to our staff members, and that it did not result in more serious injury to the suspect."

Around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a man, 35, armed with a handgun and a machete at a home in the 200 block of Avenue L South.

"Prior to the officers' arrival, the suspect had left the residence but remained in the area, travelling on foot and in possession of his weapon," Cooper said.

"At the time our officers located and confronted him, he was still armed with a handgun. During the brief interaction with the suspect, one officer discharged his firearm several times, and the suspect received an injury that he was treated at hospital for. He has since been released from the hospital and is in our custody facing charges related to this incident."

SPS has asked Regina Police Service to investigate the incident.

Under provincial legislation, serious police-involved incidents are examined by an outside police service.

The province is also assigning two independent observers to the investigation.