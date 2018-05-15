Man shoots himself in leg during home invasion: police
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 10:20AM CST
A 40-year-old man has been charged after an incident where he shot himself in the leg on Monday.
Police were called to the 2100 block of 20th Street West around 4 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the man with a shot in his leg. The door of the home was broken.
Police say the man accidentally shot himself in the leg with a shotgun while attempting a home invasion. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released back into police custody.
The man has been charged with six gun related charges, break and entre and breach of probation.
Police say the break-in was not random.