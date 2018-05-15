

CTV Saskatoon





A 40-year-old man has been charged after an incident where he shot himself in the leg on Monday.

Police were called to the 2100 block of 20th Street West around 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the man with a shot in his leg. The door of the home was broken.

Police say the man accidentally shot himself in the leg with a shotgun while attempting a home invasion. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released back into police custody.

The man has been charged with six gun related charges, break and entre and breach of probation.

Police say the break-in was not random.