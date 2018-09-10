

CTV Saskatoon





A 28-year-old man is being treated for life-threatening burns in an Edmonton hospital after an incident in Saskatoon early Sunday morning.

Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to a home on Kolynchuk Crescent where a man was threatening to harm himself, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived they found the man standing outside the home with gasoline and a lighter.

The officers attempted to intervene but the man lit the fuel and suffered life-threatening injuries before the officers could extinguish the fire.

He was transported to Royal University Hospital and later sent to hospital in Edmonton for burn treatment.

It is believed the man was involved in an ongoing domestic dispute.

No one else was injured and no criminal charges have been laid, police said.