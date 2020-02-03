SASKATOON -- A 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries after reporting being attacked by a man wielding an axe, police say.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called to St. Paul's Hospital where the man was seeking treatment, according to a news release.

The victim told police that he had been walking in the 1800 block of 22nd Street West when he encountered another man who was acting strangely, like he may be under the influence of an intoxicant. The suspect then began to assault him, striking him with an axe, the man said.

The suspect is described as between 25 and 30-years-old, six feet tall, wearing a black Adidas jacket, dark jeans and a black shirt with white lettering, police say. He was also wearing glasses.