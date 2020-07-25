SASKATOON -- A 55-year-old man has been seriously injured following a collision involving a motorcycle and deer southeast of Saskatoon on Friday night.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the collision, which happened around 11:57 p.m. at Highway 16 and Floral Road, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, crews located the motorcycle, operator, and deer on the highway among scattered debris as well as human and animal biohazards, the fire department said.

Firefighters and paramedics assessed the man on scene then loaded him into an ambulance where he was taken to hospital to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries, the release said.

The fire department said remaining crews decontaminated the highway of biohazards before concluding on scene.

The RCMP and Corman Park Police provided scene safety on the highway and helped gather information on the incident.