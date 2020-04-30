SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a stabbing that took place in the Hampton Village neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 100 block of Hampton Circle around 9:30 p.m. following a reported assault. They arrived to find an injured 43-year-old man, who said he was in an altercation with an unknown man and woman outside a convenience store, according to police. The suspects fled in a grey Ford Focus.

The injured man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.