A man was stabbed in a home invasion in Melfort over the weekend, RCMP say.

Just after 5 a.m. Saturday RCMP responded to a report that three male, armed suspects with concealed faces entered a home on Main Street, where a fight took place between them and the victim, who was stabbed.

The suspects left the home on foot travelling in an unknown direction, RCMP say.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.