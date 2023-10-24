Man's fingers seriously injured by cell door at Saskatoon police station

A cell door at Saskatoon police headquarters seriously injured a man's fingers.

According to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), the man was arrested for public intoxication around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.

"While entering into SPS detention, the man was resistant to officer commands. He was medically assessed and cleared by the paramedic in detention before being escorted to a cell," an SPS news release said.

Police say the man "reached his hand into the path of the closing door resulting in serious, non-life threatening injuries to his fingers."

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. An internal "use of force" report was filed, according to police.