SASKATOON -- The 2019 death of a 27-year-old man was the result of a non-criminal accident involving a gun and a second man, Saskatoon police say.

On Feb. 2, 2019 officers began their investigation into the suspicious death of Travis Freysteinson in the 2400 block of Eastview.

No criminal charges will be laid, police say.

Police remind all gun owners to practice safe gun handling when transferring a firearm from one person to another.