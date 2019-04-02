

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery on Monday.

Around 6:40 p.m. patrol members were dispatched to a bar in the 100 block of 33rd Street West for a report of an armed robbery, police said in a news release.

Officers found the 56-year-old male victim, who was unharmed. He told police he had a conversation with the male suspect while playing VLTs.

The armed robbery reportedly occurred later, while in the bathroom. The victim told police the suspect approached him from behind and threatened him with a knife before taking his wallet. The suspect reportedly left the bar and fled north.

The suspect is described as around 28-years-old and wearing black pants, jacket and hat.