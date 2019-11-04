Man reportedly shot by suspect wearing skeleton mask, Saskatoon police say
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 10:26AM CST
SASKATOON -- A 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, police say.
He reported being near a business at Fairlight Drive and Diefenbaker Drive when he was shot by a male suspect wearing a skeleton mask, according to police.
A passerby picked the man up and took him to hospital, police say.
No other details about the suspect are currently available.