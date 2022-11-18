Man receives eight-year sentence for death of girlfriend

A 34-year-old man accused of the death of his girlfriend pleaded guilty to manslaughter at a provincial court in Prince Albert.

Corey Clark was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Natasha Ross in July of last year.

Prince Albert Police Service said the 29-year-old woman was found unresponsive at a home in the 2900 Block of 4th Avenue West on May 23, 2021.

The body was identified as 29-year-old Natasha Ross from La Ronge.

At the time of the call, Clark was not arrested. Later, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Clark who was apprehended on July 20 by Baker Lake RCMP in Nunavut.

On Thursday, Clark entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter and received an eight-year sentence.

He is also prohibited from owning firearms and must submit a DNA sample.