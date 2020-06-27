Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Man pulls handgun before fleeing attempted break in: Saskatoon Police
Published Saturday, June 27, 2020 11:27AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say a man pointed a handgun at a homeowner who confronted him during an attempted break-in.
According to police, it happened Friday night in the 800 block of 33 St. East. Patrol officers arrived and were told a man wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans was trying to break into a home.
The homeowner reportedly confronted the suspect, who pointed a handgun at the owner and left the scene.
Attempts were made to track the suspect, but police believe he left in a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.