SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say a man pointed a handgun at a homeowner who confronted him during an attempted break-in.

According to police, it happened Friday night in the 800 block of 33 St. East. Patrol officers arrived and were told a man wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans was trying to break into a home.

The homeowner reportedly confronted the suspect, who pointed a handgun at the owner and left the scene.

Attempts were made to track the suspect, but police believe he left in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.