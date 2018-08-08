

RCMP say a man who had been missing since Friday has been located deceased. Stephen Thompson, 34 years old, had been missing since the afternoon of Friday Aug 3rd from a farm in the Snipe Lake District, but was just reported missing on Tuesday. Police say Thompson had a medical condition and required medication. RCMP say there was no known direction of travel. RCMP say the circumstances around his death are being investigated