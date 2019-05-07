Man missing from hospital found, police say.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 4:30PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, May 7, 2019 4:51PM CST
Update: Bailey has been found safe, police say.
Saskatoon police are asking for help in finding an 84-year-old man who has gone missing from Saskatoon City Hospital.
The family of Roland Bailey is concerned as he may be in a vulnerable state, police say.
Bailey is six feet tall and 175 pounds. He was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt with blue hospital pants.