Update: Bailey has been found safe, police say.

Saskatoon police are asking for help in finding an 84-year-old man who has gone missing from Saskatoon City Hospital.

The family of Roland Bailey is concerned as he may be in a vulnerable state, police say.

Bailey is six feet tall and 175 pounds. He was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt with blue hospital pants.