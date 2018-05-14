

CTV Saskatoon





A man hit by a vehicle on Highway 5 while reportedly lying on the roadway is in a Saskatoon hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP say the 20-year-old was struck by a passing vehicle on the highway at about 10:45 p.m. Friday, near Englefeld, Sask. He was lying on the road when he was hit and transported to hospital in Saskatoon via a STARS helicopter.

He was still in hospital as of Friday morning, according to an RCMP media release.

The news release provided few other details, but stated RCMP in Humboldt and Lanigan, as well as a forensic collision reconstructionist and the Englefled fire department, were all involved in the emergency response and investigation.

Anyone who may have seen a man near Highway 5 at the time of the collision, or who has information on the crash, is asked to call Humboldt RCMP at 306-682-2535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.