A 19-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in the community of Montreal Lake on Friday evening.

The RCMP was called to the crash around 5:25 p.m. According to police, the vehicle was travelling southbound on Bird Avenue when it lost control and rolled.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believed there was a second person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. An injured 17-year-old boy, who the RCMP says was in the vehicle, was found and taken to hospital in Prince Albert with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have notified the man's family and his name will not be released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.