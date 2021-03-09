Advertisement
Man killed in Saskatoon stabbing identified
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 3:01PM CST
Police attend the Prairie Heights condo after a stabbing.
Share:
SASKATOON -- The man killed in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Friday has been identified.
Donovan Shepherd. 23, was stabbed at the Prairie Heights condo building located on 20th Street West in the city's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
Police arrested 31-year-old T'na Htoo in connection with his death.
Htoo is charged with second-degree murder.