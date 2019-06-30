

CTV Saskatoon





A 47-year-old man was killed in Saskatoon’s seventh homicide of 2019.

Police were called to the 1700 block of 20 St. West after a report of an injured man around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers and medical services responded to the scene and attempted life saving measures on the man, but were not successful.

Police have now ruled the death as a homicide.

An autopsy to figure out the cause of death has been ordered by the Office of the Chief Coroner and will take place on Wednesday.

After investigation, police were able to find and arrest a male suspect.

Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Services are assisting in the continuing investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service and ask to speak with an investigator in Major Crimes, or call Crime Stoppers.